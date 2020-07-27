Handiplage site to reopen at Larvotto beach

From 20 July to 11 September, people with reduced mobility and disabilities will once again be able to enjoy the delights of the beach at Larvotto for free, from 10 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday.

A team of Handiplage attendants and two Tiralo bathing wheelchairs will be available to support swimming.

Those arriving by car can take advantage of free parking for three hours in the Testimonio, Grimaldi Forum and Portier public car parks.

From Avenue Princesse Grace, the resort can be accessed by means of a safe walkway above the construction site and then descending via an accessible lift.

In accordance with the health regulations in force, access to the Larvotto Handiplage site will be limited to two users at a time, and masks will need to be worn.

Telephone bookings must be made wherever possible. Please contact the Handiplage team on +06 43 91 97 57.

Source: www.gouv.mc