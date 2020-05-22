#hello_monaco weekend: what to do on May 23rd and May 24th

Monaco is gradually lifting pandemic restrictions but still many places remain closed so HelloMonaco has gathered a few suggestion for you about things you can do without leaving your home.

Museums

During these difficult times, art is something that reminds us that we are not alone. With the power of the internet, we can escape into our imaginations by coming face-to-face with the works of our favourite artists.

Virtual museum tours are a safe and engaging way to spend an afternoon in self-isolation. So open your laptop and unlock the doors to museums and exhibitions around the world from the comfort of your own home.

1. The Louvre, Paris

Discover virtual artworks from Delacroix, Rembrandt and Tintoretto. Delve into the Egyptian Antiquities exhibition. Or how about a virtual walk around the remains of the Louvre’s Moat, built in 1190 to protect Paris from attack via the Seine? Visitors can walk around the original perimeter moat and view the piers that supported the drawbridge. Four virtual exhibitions are available here.

2. The Vatican

The Vatican Museums online catalogue is regularly updated, revised and expanded. Currently it is possible to consult collections ranging from the Gregorian Egyptian Museum and the Tapestries Collection to the Apostolic Palace of Castel Gandolfo. Moreover, virtual tours thorough the main treasures of the Vatican Museums are accessible online, including Sistine Chapel, Chiaramonti museum, New Wing, Pio Clementino Museum and etc.

Music and Ballet

1. You’re bored? Don’t panic! The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Opera is here to enchant your ears, and warm your hearts during this containment. Good listening!

2. The Metropolitan opera launches online broadcasts, Nightly Met Opera Streams, with operas from its archives. The broadcasts will begin at 19.30 New York time, but they will be available for another 20 hours. Full schedule is available here.

3. To entertain us during confinement, the company of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo has reopened its video library containing some of the most beautiful creations presented by the troupe of Jean-Christophe Maillot over the last two decades.

Included is an iconic show of the company “La belle” which will be broadcast on the antenna of Monaco Info, but also on the website of the channel www.monacoinfo.com as well as on the website of France 3 PACA.

Resources for kids

Choose your own Educational adventure

The Minister of Education for the province of Québec, in Canada, has put together this valuable resource, where children of any grade level can learn at their own speed during the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes thousands of streamlined resources for learning, creating, having fun and staying active. The activities are designed to allow everyone to complete them on their own or with their friends and families. Your kid can choose their own adventure based on their knowledge and grade level.

Music

Songs for Littles is a music program developed by music educators to help children become tiny musicians. These thirty minute YouTube videos will help your little one sing-a-long while learning melody, rhythm and dance.

So have fun and enjoy your weekend!