#hello_monaco weekend: what to do on November 7th and November 8th

These days of sanitary restrictions and measures made quite a fews changes in the calendar. However it brought new possibilities too, an outstanding initiative, all of the Principality’s cultural organisations that will be offering performances at a special rate of 5 euros.

Like many other events this year AMWC – Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress went 100% virtual. Under the scientific supervision of the World Society of Interdisciplinary Anti-Aging Medicine (WOSIAM), the conference will feature a highly interactive, stimulating and multidisciplinary program and will provide the ideal forum to stimulate ideas, educate, share expertise, initiate intense discussions and extend networking opportunities.

Many distinguished physicians, medical experts and scientists have joined the faculty and will take part in this congress.

Great Season Series continue with a concert by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Fabien Gabel, with Renaud Capuçon, violin on Sunday 8 November 2020, at 6 pm in Auditorium Rainier III.

On the programme: Louis Aubert, Maurice Ravel, Yan Maresz and Albert Roussel.

And sports fans will be delighted to watch “Jeep Elite” basketball championship: Monaco vs Gravelines-Dunkerque on Saturday 7 November 2020, at 5 PM, Louis II Stadium.

A new exhibition opened this week in the Oceanographic Museum as part of its program of actions to raise awareness and support the protection of coral reefs. For the third time the Monegasque artist Michel Aubéry exhibits his works in the Oceanographic Museum from November 4, 2020 to February 3, 2021.

And in this year 2020 dedicated to coral, Michel Aubéry was inspired by coral reefs and the animals that live there.

Nearly 40 works are exhibited in the conference room of the Oceanographic Museum, including 20 for the first time. All are devoted to the marine world, the artist’s favorite subject. At the request of the Oceanographic Museum, he agreed to focus on the reef world to create new works in shimmering colors.

There is a new exhibition in Monaco: “Profondeurs” (“Depths”), by Olivier Jude and Sylvie Laurent from Friday 16 October to Friday 6 November 2020, (Monday to Friday) from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6.30 pm in Maison de France.

The exposition will allow you to plunge into the Red Sea, Indian Ocean, the waters of Bali and Malaysia, as well as the Principality of Monaco and its environs.

Together with partner Sylvie Laurent, diver and model, Olivier Jude develops a different vision of underwater photography. He also presents a series of photographs about the border of land and sea and the interweaving of human architecture with the natural structure of the Mediterranean. Images of shipwrecks off the coast of the Principality of Monaco are an excellent illustration of their photography technique, designed to demonstrate the necessary protection of the maritime heritage.

The event will be held under the high patronage of His Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Another exhibition on the theme “Unstable Artifices: Ceramics Stories” is on till Sunday 31 January 2021, Nouveau Musée National de Monaco – Villa Sauber.

The exhibition Artifices instables, Stories of ceramics will present a journey through inventions and experiments highlighting the diversity of shapes and decorations of ceramics, as well as its production processes. These different stages of production – the selection and preparation of clay, the shaping, the finishing, the decoration, the cooking and the enamelling – reveal, also, the « recipes » and the almost alchemic preparations which vary from one creator/inventor to the other.

And if you want to learn more about other events and exhibitions that take place in Monaco these days visit our Calendar.