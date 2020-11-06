Monaco’s Remarkable Cultural Initiative: See Performances For Only 5€

Did you know that due to an outstanding initiative, all of the Principality’s cultural organisations will be offering performances at a special rate.

5 Euros To See Fabulous Performances

All performances by an array of the Principality’s cultural institutions can be attended for only €5 each throughout November, including for the remaining seats in the case of the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra.

This is quite remarkable and highlights a clear desire by the Prince’s Government to maintain access to culture for residents of the Principality.

“Culture & You in Monaco”

This came about through a contribution of the Department of Cultural Affairs in launching “Culture & You in Monaco”, in partnership with the Grimaldi Forum, the Monte-Carlo Opera, the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra, the Ballets de Monte-Carlo, the Théâtre Princesse Grace, the Audiovisual Institute of Monaco and the Principality’s museums.

Free Entry to Museums and More

As part of this powerful cultural initiative entry to museums and exhibition halls will be free for the duration of November at least.

Check out the Grimaldi Forum program – for example don’t miss SPEAKEASY BY LA COMPAGNIE THE RAT PACK on 13 NOVEMBRE at 6.30 pm

Or Opera de Monte Carlo

CARMEN (G. Bizet) on 20-22 NOVEMBER

Full Program Details

Programme details are available on the Government website www.covid19.mc , as well as the websites of participating organisations.

Book via: www.montecarloticket.com or directly through the organisers: www.balletsdemontecarlo.com | www.grimaldiforum.com | www.institut-audiovisuel.com | www.opmc.mc | www.opera.mc | www.tpg.mc