Join In the 21st No Finish Line: It’s Going Global for the Children

Saturday November 14th at 3 p.m. will be the start of the 21st No Finish Line.

Imagine – this time, in 2020, it will be 8 days non-stop until Sunday November 22 at 3 p.m.

4 Million Euros Over 20 Years

For 20 years, this great charity race has taken up every challenge and mobilized thousands of participants, to exceed 3 million kilometres travelled and collected more than 4 million euros donated to projects to help sick or disadvantaged children.

Children & Future

This year, due to the Covid crisis, Children & Future, the association organizing the event, is introducing a special virtual dimension to the event. It will also go beyond the Monegasque borders and is setting itself the objective of covering 400,000km!

Imagine The Whole World Joining In

No Finish Line for the first time, will be accessible to runners all over the world at the same time. Digital communication through social networks will make this possible; there are already 12,000 followers. And this new dimension will make it possible to collect yet more thousands of euros to help children who have been made even more vulnerable by the international health crisis and climate disruption.

Wilfred Yeguete of Roca Team Fame is Godfather for 2020

The distinguished sportsman, Wilfried Yeguete is the new godfather of No Finish Line 2020. This former French champion with Le Mans in 2018 and one of the best French players has since 2019 been one of the stars of Monegasque basketball with the Roca Team. Wilfred has chosen to get involved with Children & Future to help children – a commitment commensurate with his sporting talent!

New Toys for Children affected by Storm Alex

A collection of toys in new condition is organized from Saturday 14 to Saturday 21 November at the Fontvieille tent, for the children affected in the valleys following storm Alex. In addition, Children & Future has already decided to allocate a certain amount of NFL 2020 donations to fund projects intended to help these children.

No Finish Line 2020 – How It Works

→ run or walk in an outdoor location that you choose yourself individually. Do as many kilometers as you desire and do it as many times as you like. The more the merrier.

For each kilometer travelled Children & Future pledges to donate 1 euro to support projects in favour of sick or disadvantaged children.

How to Register

→ Registration for individuals and teams is done, with secure payment, on the website www.childrenandfuture.com from October 12 at 8 a.m. to November 22 at noon for individuals and until November 11 at 6 p.m. for teams. Single price: 12 €

How To Participate

→ Participation. You have to download the Zapsports application, select the No Finish Line race and start the stopwatch.

No Finish Line Results

→ Results. They will be continuously processed by computer and available for consultation at any time on the childrenandfuture.com site. The final scores will be communicated on social networks and the site. The awards ceremony will take place in the first quarter of 2021 for local participants.

Unlimited connection from November 14 to 22 to experience this great sporting event accompanied by generosity unlimited too!

More Information

Information: on the website www.childrenandfuture.com or on site at : Fontvieille / Chapiteau ticket office / permanently open from Saturday 14 to Saturday 21 November from 9 am to 7 pm.

www.childrenandfuture.com #NFLMonaco