Magic Manga Contest Perseveres Despite Pandemic and Announces its Winners

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Monaco Anime Game International Conferences, which were scheduled to take place on 7 March, had to be postponed. Despite these special circumstances, the finals for the international competition were able to take place online, with presentation videos sent to the jury by the finalists. The jury, chaired by Tadatoshi Fujimak, illustrator of Kuroko’s Basketball, announced their winners.

And the winners are…

The Grand Prize went to ‘Dreamers’ by 25 year-old Charles Compain, who is from France. Charles participated in the competition last year and finished as the favourite for this year’s competition. He was able to integrate pieces of advice from last year’s jury, chaired by Kazuki Takahashi, illustrator for ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’, which helped him win first place. He won a trip to Japan and a publication on Shonen Jump Plus.

Second prize went to Kine Guiot for ‘Truffle Pig’, which tells the tale of Lou Greene, who decides to investigate a series of suicides in her own high school. Her research leads her to discover an emotional dimension which she was previously unaware of.

The Magic Manga contest, which will take place once again in 2021, aims to give talents from around the world the opportunity to show their work to a jury of manga professionals.

‘Dreamers’ and ‘Truffle Pig’ can both be viewed online on Shonen Jump +.