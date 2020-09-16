Masks are now mandatory in Monaco in the following areas

Wearing a mask in public is now mandatory in Monaco. On 12 August 2020, the government of the Principality made a ministerial decision to make face masks mandatory in public areas. These areas have been defined as ‘places open to the public, on public transport, in queues and in certain outdoor areas’.

In places where wearing a mask is not mandatory, it is still highly recommended to wear one, especially when social distancing is not possible.

From now on, wearing a mask is compulsory in places like the Place du Palais Princier, the alleys of Monaco-Ville, the Place du Casino, the Fontvieille Shopping Centre esplanade, the Spélugues and Boulingrins gardens and the Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets.

Since 4 May, when the Principality first started to ease out of lockdown, wearing a mask has been mandatory in public enclosed spaces.

Now, the government’s strengthened protocol on mask wearing relies on the responsible behaviour of local residents and visitors to Monaco to help continue to keep the spread of the virus under control.

Wearing a mask in public is also mandatory in the Alpes-Maritimes

In Beausoleil, Cannes, Menton and all of the 18 most populated communes of the Alpes-Maritimes, wearing a mask in public is now mandatory. Given the increase in COVID-19 cases, the Alpes-Maritimes have issued an order requiring anyone over 11 to wear a mask.

Masks are compulsory from 8 am until 1 am in places like Nice, Cannes, and Roquebrune-Cap-Martin.

Masks are not obligatory for people with disabilities with a medical certificate and for people practicing sports activities (however, masks are still compulsory as soon as the sports activity is finished). Offenders are liable to a fine of 135 euros.