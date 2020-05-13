Masks for Charity: Stay Safe for a Good Cause

When worn properly, a person wearing even a non-medical mask or face covering can reduce the spread of infectious illnesses like COVID-19. Wearing a mask can protect yourself and those around you, especially when physical distancing is not possible in public settings, such as when grocery shopping. Associations in Monaco have taken selling and wearing masks as a new opportunity to promote and help local charities.

Masks for your car?

A new idea may be decorating the faces of cars in the Principality in the near future, while making people smile and raising funds for the Princess Grace Hospital Centre. Cyril Marin-Cudraz, director of the Monaverre company in the Principality, came up with the idea of equipping his vehicle with a mask, or rather an adhesive sticker representing a mask. His Citroën C1 now dons an illustrated mask. The idea came to him during lockdown, watching his son play with toy cars which have faces and smiles drawn on them. If local companies and individuals order a stick-on mask for their vehicle, half of the profits will be donated to the CHPG to thank the teams during the ongoing pandemic.

Princess Charlene Foundation masks

The distribution of masks from the Princess Charlene Foundation is continuing after lockdown. The Foundation’s #strongtogether protective masks were recently given out at La Condamine market, the CHPG and other local institutions.

Gareth Wittstock, General Secretary of the Princess Charlene Foundation and Pierre Van Klaveren, president of Special Olympics Monaco, met with Special Olympics athletes to offer them masks. Special Olympics Monaco will be resuming training so athletes can begin preparing for the Winter Games in the United States in 2022 and the summer worlds in Berlin in June 2023. Princess Charlene is the honorary president of Special Olympics Monaco.

Masks by AS Monaco Supporters Club

The AS Monaco Supporters Club has launched two designs of splash-proof masks. The masks are priced at 6 euros, and 1 euro per mask will be donated to La Boîte de jeux, an association which helps young people through sport. The designs say ‘Daghe Munegu’ or ‘1924’. (If you’ve ever spent any time watching sports in Monaco, you’ve probably heard the phrase ‘Daghe Munegu’, which is equivalent to ‘Go Monaco!’)

A first order of 300 masks is expected at Stade Louis-II any time now. The association is accepting orders locally and from abroad. According to the association’s social media: “To buy one or more, just send your payment to the Club des supporters (Stadium Louis II 98000 Monaco) as well as your name, address, which model and how many of each.”