Prince visits “Made in Monaco” masks at Bettina and Banana Moon and other princely news

Prince Albert introduces Philharmonic Orchestra’s Lockdown Music Video

A few days before lockdown was lifted in Monaco, the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra released its latest project: a special recording of Donny Hathaway’s ‘Someday we’ll all be free’ made in self-isolation. The five minute musical interpretation was created with musicians playing at home, together. In the video’s introduction, Prince Albert himself kicked off the song by saying Monaco’s lockdown slogan, “Strong Together“, after thanking the international musicians.

The Philharmonic Orchestra accompanied the voices of Robin McKelle, Charles Pasi, Marie-Nicole Lemieux, Neima Naouri and Raul Midon with Yvan Cassar on the piano and Marcus Miller on the bass.

The song, which was released over 46 years ago, couldn’t be more poignant today: “Brighter days will soon be here, Take it from me, someday we’ll all be free…Sing your greatest song, And you’ll keep going on.”

Prince visits “Made in Monaco” masks at Bettina and Banana Moon

On Thursday 7 May, Prince Albert visited two Monegasque companies, Bettina and Banana Moon, who have both been using their production tools to manufacture washable and reusable protective masks made out of fabric. The Sovereign Prince visited the production lines and met the staff of the two companies, who are supplying “Made in Monaco” masks to the Prince’s Government and many others.

Banana Moon, a company that usually makes swimsuits, began producing thousands of masks several weeks ago in response to a call from the Department of Health and Social Action concerning a shortage of masks. Bettina, which normally produces top-end knitwear for French fashion houses, was authorized to supply the French armed forces, the elected National Council and Government ministers with masks since 15 April. The company’s output is about 80,000 masks per month.