The slogan ‘Strong together’ has been popping up all over Monaco. Designed by street artist Mr. OneTeas, the positive message is displayed in big letters on the facade of the Casino de Monte-Carlo and is now mowed into the lawn of the Louis-II stadium.

“Really Glad to be part of this Positive Message with my writing. Le Casino de Monte-Carlo has displayed a #StrongTogether rallying symbol for Monte-Carlo SBM clients, employees and for all the monegasque community on its facade. To be stronger together, united and supportive,” Mr. OneTeas posted on social media.

The slogan is a tribute to caregivers in the Principality and around the world. Little by little, the message continues to sprout all over the Principality: on the Compagnie Monégasque de Banque, on the masks of the Princess Charlene Foundation and everywhere on social media.

The last game on the Louis-II field took place back on 29 February against Reims before all League 1 games were suspended until further notice, due to the ongoing pandemic. Since then, the Monegasque field has been well looked after and is mowed every Monday and Friday.

Franck Nicolas, historic gardener for AS Monaco since 1984, took the initiative to display the positive words on the emblematic pitch. The idea was supported by the ASM institution. Next to the words is a portrait of Prince Albert II, modelled after a photograph captured by Guillaume Barclay.

The large-scale work of art took about six hours to perfect. It was made with the help of a machine that propels compressed air in different directions, which tilts the grass in one direction or the other and gives relief and contrast.

According to Franck Nicolas, bringing the message to life is something that is important in a period where we can neither see nor touch each other. He is happy that people can come together under this message of unity and solidarity.

Mr OneTeas has also shown his thanks to health workers by displaying the faces of 800 CHPG caregivers, in black and white, along an elevator shaft and a corridor of the hospital.