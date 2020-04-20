AS Monaco is mobilizing against Covid-19

While efforts of unity and solidarity remain more than ever necessary in the face of the health crisis, AS Monaco is mobilizing to support those who are working on a daily basis to deal with Covid-19.

First of all, the Club as a whole is giving its full support to those who are taking action, every day and for several weeks now, to limit the impact of this crisis.

In order to participate in the fight against Covid-19, AS Monacoeur, AS Monaco’s charity program, is providing financial support to the Monegasque Red Cross by launching a collection of donations online. This fundraising campaign, which is being passed on to the whole AS Monaco community, has been started with an initial donation of €50,000 from the Club.

The funds collected will be used to support the Monegasque Red Cross’s projects :

– the actions being done on a daily basis by its employees and volunteers: call centre, supplying masks and logistical support for vulnerable people: supplies, deliveries of medicines etc.

– assistance to its International counterparts.

To donate to the Monegasque Red Cross, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/asmonaco

At the same time and in order to help the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, the Club, which has offered to make its facilities at La Turbie training centre and the Academy accommodation centre (Jean-Jaurès centre) available, is also committed to blood donation.

In this context of this health crisis and in the face of ever-growing needs, citizens have been authorized to travel to donate blood in collection centres, including the CHPG Blood Transfusion Centre in Monaco.

