Prince Albert’s First outing since his Recovery from COVID-19 and other princely news

Princess Stephanie worried about Prince Albert during COVID-19

On 31 March, after fifteen days of quarantine, doctors declared that Prince Albert II of Monaco was cured of COVID-19. When the Prince was ill, his sister, Princess Stephanie was particularly worried about him.

Prince Albert revealed that he had tested positive for the Coronavirus on 19 March. Although his symptoms were relatively mild, the announcement inevitably made the Principality and all of the Prince’s relatives worry. Princess Stephanie told a Monegasque News channel that she was more than worried about her brother, especially since the Coronavirus is unpredictable and symptoms vary from person to person. The Princess showed her love for her brother by calling him two or three times a day to hear from him, saying she needed to be reassured that the doctors were following him well.

Now that the Prince is cured, he can finally rejoin Princess Charlene and their 5-year-old children. When the news was announced that Prince Albert overcame the unpredictable illness, the entire Principality, including Princess Stephanie, breathed a huge sigh of relief.

Prince Albert’s First Outing since his recovery from COVID-19

On Thursday 16 April, Prince Albert II went to the Rainier-III Auditorium to visit the COVID-19 call centre and the Home Patient Monitoring Centre, two government organizations that were set up in response to the virus. It was Prince Albert’s first outing since his recovery from the virus.

Before entering the call centre, the Sovereign, with a mask over his nose and mouth, had his temperature taken as an extra precaution. The COVID-19 call centre answers questions from local people about the virus and about government measures put in place in response to the virus. At the height of the health crisis, the call centre received more than 200 calls a day. The centre is made up of staff from the Health Department, first-aid workers from the Monegasque Red Cross and a supervising doctor and can be reached at 92.05.55.00.

Staff from the Home Patient Monitoring Centre have been following 101 people with weak symptoms of the virus to date. The organization is made up of workers from the Health Department, social workers, Red Cross volunteers, psychologists and medical secretaries from the Princess Grace Hospital Centre.

Prince Albert’s last official visit before the virus was back on 13 March, when he inaugurated the new Police unit dedicated to improving daily life in the Principality: the Unit for the Preservation of the Living Environment.

Prince’s Palace joins #LightItBlue for Frontline Workers

Landmarks across the world are being lit up with blue lights to honour health care and essential workers who are tirelessly confronting the current pandemic. On Friday 17 April, the Prince’s Palace was no exception and was illuminated with beautiful blue lights in tribute to caregivers and people who are on the front line in the fight against COVID-19.

This support campaign began in the USA at the start of the pandemic and is called “Light It Blue”.

Hier soir, le Palais Princier était illuminé d'une belle lumière bleue en hommage aux soignants et aux personnes qui se… Posted by Palais Princier de Monaco – Prince's Palace of Monaco on Reede, 17. aprill 2020

Princely Couple support Monaco Red Cross during COVID-19

During the current pandemic, Prince Albert II of Monaco, President of the Monaco Red Cross, and Princess Charlene of Monaco, continue supporting the Monaco Red Cross campaigns on the role of the Red Cross’ Fundamental Principles in the fight against COVID-19. “We are in this together,” the organization posted on social media, with a photo of the Princely couple holding signs that said ‘#Unité’ and ‘#Universalité’.

The Monaco Red Cross is currently working towards meeting the needs of the Principality’s inhabitants during the pandemic thanks to a network of more than 500 volunteers. The organization is delivering food and pharmaceutical products to the homes of fragile and confined people in the Principality. To have products from the market or medicine delivered to you, call 97.97.68.00.