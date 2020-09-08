Monaco will be hosting the 4th CC Forum, the only international event in the world to combine investment and sustainable development, from 23-25 September 2020. Hello Monaco is pleased to be a media partner for this special event, which comes at such a pivotal time in human history.

Global thought leaders, policy makers, investors, royal figures and startups from across the world will come together in the Principality for the 3 day event, which will explore the challenges, prospects and business opportunities brought on by the ongoing pandemic. Following CC Forum’s highly successful London edition in October 2019, which received a royal greeting by HM Queen Elizabeth II, this year’s CC Forum will be held under the High Patronage and with the participation of HSH Prince Albert II.

Dragons’ Den star Sir James Caan

The event’s first panel discussion will kick off after a welcome speech by Prince Albert II. Highlights include talks by CEO and philanthropist Sir James Caan, known as an investor on BBC’s Dragons’ Den. He will be discussing what can be done about job losses due to COVID-19.

HRH Queen Diambi Kabatusuila of the Democratic Republic of Congo will be speaking during the final panel about ‘Prospects, Challenging and Sustainable Investment Opportunities in Africa’. Other panelists include HSH Prince Michael of Liechtenstein, Medpoint CEO HE Shaikha Noora Al-Khalifa and Lord Marland, who served as the UK Prime Minister’s Minister for Energy and Climate Change, Business, Innovation and Skills, and Treasurer of the Conservative Party.

Throughout the event, global decision makers will be discussing and working out coherent strategies concerning some of the issues facing humankind today, namely, what action should be taken to collectively fight climate change, how can we prevent new epidemics and what are the best ways of dealing with the macroeconomic consequences of COVID-19.

The highly intense schedule of conferences, panels, debates and workshops will revolve around timely themes such as: ‘The Event Industry During and Post COVID-19’ ‘Ways of Averting Disasters?’ ‘How does Monaco attract Ultra High Net Worth Individuals?’ and ‘How to Build a More Environmentally Responsible Corporate Capitalism?’

Red carpet gala with Placido Domingo

CC Forum’s varied program, which ranges from welcoming drinks to networking dinners, will culminate in a black-tie Gala event. The investors’ VIP gala will feature a red carpet, reception, dinner and awards ceremony with an outstanding guest of honour, none other than the multi-platinum Grammy Award winner Placido Domingo.

For info, tickets and schedule: https://monaco.cc-forum.com