Monaco International Port (SMIP) Welcomes Flagship Tuiga

The exciting opening to boats of the harbour waters of the new Cala del Forte marina in Ventimiglia has just taken place.

It was opened discreetly this Thursday, October 15, 2020, after three years of work, and despite the difficulties encountered in the progress of the site related to the episode of Covid-19.

The Société Monégasque Internationale Portuaire (SMIP) opened the new lake to boats into the Cala del Forte marina in Ventimiglia.

Flagship Tuiga’s Ceremonial Mooring

At noon, Tuiga, the flagship of the Yacht Club of the Principality of Monaco, entered the port, the first of all to be moored there.

Tuiga’s entry into Cala del Forte represents a moment that is both historic and highly symbolic.

A ceremony took place in sobriety with only the Monegasque and Italian authorities, given the context both linked to Covid-19 and to the floods that hit Ventimiglia recently.

Expanded Shipyard and Green Spaces Due in the Spring

At the same time, the development works of the commercial premises, the shipyard and the green spaces, continue to advance, for completion next spring.