Monaco is easing out of lockdown by gradually reopening schools, the courthouse and churches. Strict health measures are still in place to keep the spread of Covid-19 to a minimum.

Schools

The partial resumption of classes in Monaco is scheduled for Monday 11 May. The Minister of Interior, Patrice Cellario, and the Director of Education, Isabelle Bonnal, visited the Principality’s schools before the easing of lockdown restrictions begins to ensure that the classes will comply with the recommended health measures. At the Lycée Albert 1er, everything is being done to ensure that pupils do not come into close contact with one other and a physical distance of 1.5 metres is maintained at all times.

Courthouse

Monaco’s Palais de Justice, which closed its doors to the public on 16 March, reopened on 5 May in order to ensure a gradual return to normal judicial activity and to put measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus in place.

Screens have been installed at the reception desks and the premises will be cleaned regularly. Staff who have contact with the public will be provided with masks and hand sanitizer. Physical distancing rules will be in place in the reception hall, with floor markings and well-spaced seating.

Hearings on all issues will be gradually reinstated with a full return to the normal schedule by the last week of May. To enable the courts to resume their activities while adhering to the essential health measures recommended by the relevant authorities, Monaco’s judiciary system has taken a significant step forward by gradually and carefully moving certain procedures online. To limit gatherings of several people in the same location, discussions between lawyers and the courts will, in the long term, be conducted primarily online.

Churches

“Like back to school, the long-awaited time for the resumption of celebrations arrived and everything went well!” the Diocese of Monaco posted on their website before stating that mass attendance is increasing.

To make sure that health guidelines were followed, some priests formed a team of volunteers, others instructed the sacristan to be a reception host to clarify instructions and distribute masks at the entrance to the church. Communion was organized differently with the masked priest going to attendees who remained in their pews.

Checks at the Monegasque Border

Due to the gradual easing of the lockdown in Monaco, checks have been carried out at the border between France and the Principality since Monday 4 May. Police Officers are checking that motorists coming from France can show proof that they are entering the Principality for necessary business.