The Principality’s Plan for the Great Reopening

Briefly there will be reopening of shops on May 4 and back to school for some classes between May 11 and May 25.

The Princely Government has just unveiled the details of the plan to lift the containment of the Principality which will start on May 4th. Minister of State Serge Telle and Government Ministers, Didier Gamerdinger (Health), Patrice Cellario (Interior) and Jean Castellini (Economy), have explained the gradual phasing of the main measures that will set the pace for the recovery both in shops, at school, and in society in general.

Here is the essence of the information from their speeches and press release:

In the light of the assessment that the Covid-19 epidemic in the Principality has stabilized with a total of 95 proven cases, and sadly 4 deaths, the success of this deconfinement plan will depend on the vigilance and involvement of all and will be rolled out over its stages provided the health situation continues to change favourably. As of May 4, it involves the implementation of an array of protection measures and 10 essential conditions:

hydroalcoholic gel available everywhere

regular disinfecting of places of passage and places of contact

wearing a mask is highly recommended in public spaces and compulsory in transport and shops,

wearing gloves is not required,

sanitary social distancing is the norm; making appointments is encouraged and limiting queuing,

plexiglass is recommended at the cash counters of shops.

permanent checks on compliance with these standards will be carried out:

for medical offices, hair salons and dentists, making an appointment will be mandatory to avoid waiting rooms,

no public gathering of more than 5 people,

no reopening of sports and play areas.

The three stages of deconfinement

PHASE 1: OPENING MAY 4

all shops (one person spaced approx each 4m², 1.5 m safety distance + mask ) except cafes, restaurants, hotels and places of worship;

hairdressing salons, beauty salons or treatment rooms by appointment only

private and public worksites open

continuation of take-out sales (with careful management of queues)

resumption of normal bus service

ban on cruise ship calls

authorized exits from the port for private boats

partial resumption of traffic at the Heliport (private charters)

finally resumption of activity within the Public Service, nevertheless continuing to favour teleworking and remote videoconferencing.

However, the administration offices called upon to welcome the public will reopen their doors.

PHASE 2: MAY 11

Resumption of progressive and partial activity in schools, favouring classes who face exams and obeying a strict framework of respect for health standards: compulsory masks for teachers and students, no school canteen, operation in half-groups , no sports lessons.

The school calendar is as follows:

May 11: return of high school students (classes of 1st, Terminale and BTS {Higher Dipmoma} )

May 18: schoolchildren return (6th, 3rd and AIS classes)

May 25: return of primaries (Preparatory CP and Middle CM2 classes)

All other classes do not return and continue educational work at a distance

No reopening of kindergartens, nurseries nor the Music Academy.

PHASE 3:

From the beginning of June, and only if the health conditions observed during the first two phases allow it, the Government is ready to consider the reopening of: