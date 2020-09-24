Monaco opens New COVID-19 Screening Centre

Monaco has opened a new public COVID-19 screening centre at Espace Léo Ferré. The site comes at a time when Monaco is faced with an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, both locally and in neighbouring regions.

The new testing site is currently accepting patients with prescriptions, with quick results obtained within 36 hours maximum. The centre is for people with COVID-19 symptoms who do not require hospitalization and for those who have come into contact with infected individuals. Early detection is, according to the WHO, the best way to stop the spread of the virus, as populations are urged to “test, isolate and trace”.

Testing centre created in only one week

Teams in Monaco’s health and social affairs departments worked with staff from the Princess Grace Hospital Centre to install the testing site. It was swiftly created in one week, after the idea was discussed by the Monegasque Government and the National Council on 8 September.

The new centre consists of two make-shift rooms which have been fitted with large armchairs and all the technical equipment necessary to carry out PCR nasal tests. A third chair may be installed in the near future.

During a visit to the new centre, Stéphane Valeri, President of the National Council, spoke to members of the press.

“The speed of implementation of this national screening centre shows that when there is a shared will, under the authority of the Sovereign Prince, we have the capacity to be a model country,” Stéphane Valeri said during his speech.

Another lockdown?

A second lockdown is on the table for several countries with rising cases, with Israel being the first and only country thus far to enter a second lockdown. However, another lockdown is not in the cards for the Principality as of yet. Monaco has 37,000 inhabitants and only three people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 at the CHPG.

“A final word in the face of the evolving nature of this crisis: let us all remain humble, vigilant and responsible,” Stéphane Valeri said during his speech at the new testing centre.

New testing centre is by appointment only

The centre aims to test a maximum of around 100 people per day. This number corresponds to the daily capacity for Monaco’s Scientific Centre, which analyzes the samples and detects the virus. The centre’s capacity is currently at 80 appointments per day, five days a week, Monday to Friday from 9 am to 4 pm. Walk-in patients will be refused. To be tested, patients must obtain a prescription from their doctor before contacting the call centre (92.05.55.00) to book an appointment.