The population of Monaco saw its largest increase since 2013, according to the IMSEE. As of 31 December 2019, the Principality’s population reached nearly 9,500 Monegasques.

Between 2014 and 2017, the annual population growth was at steady at about +1.1% on average. In 2018, population growth slowed down to + 0.7%. This year’s increase is the largest growth for seven years (+ 1.7%).

Yearly demographic assessments of the Monegasque population began in 2012 with a collaboration between the IMSEE (Monegasque Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies), the Civil Status-Nationality Service and the IT Department of City Hall. Age, birthrate, life expectancy and marriage rate are all assessed by this Demographic Observatory.

Monaco’s aging population

The average Monegasque is 44.3 years old. Half of the Monegasque population is over 46.8 years old and one in two women is over 50 years of age. One in four Monegasques is over the age of 65.

High birthrate

There were 125 births in 2019, which is the second highest total ever observed. The average mother is 33 years old when they give birth and the Fertility Index is 2.5 children per woman.

High life expectancy: 86.5 years

Life expectancy at birth increased to 86.5 years (84.4 years for men and 88.7 years for women). To put these figures in perspective, the countries with the highest life expectancies in the world for 2018 were Japan (84.5 years), Hong Kong (84.1 years) and Singapore (83.8 years). 80 Monegasques died, with a mortality rate of 8.4%, close to the average observed over the last decade.

Monegasques are staying single longer, but having fewer divorces

92 marriages involving at least one Monegasque partner were celebrated last year, which is in line with the average rate of around 9.7% over the last decade. The average age of people getting married continues to rise, reaching 33.2 years for men and 30.6 years for women.

The number of divorces in 2019 is not yet definitively known, given the delays inherent in legal procedures. However, there were 32 divorces in 2018, which is a gross divorce rate of 3.4%. This is the lowest rate seen in more than 30 years.