Monaco’s Innovative Water Treatment Plant is Complete

Known locally as UTER, Monaco’s wastewater treatment plant has been under renovation for the last two years. It was recently completed just ahead of schedule. The purification site, which treats wastewater from the Principality and Beausoleil as well as other areas, underwent major revamping to increase its treatment capacity. Half of the €32 million project was financed by the State and the other half was financed by the SMEaux.

The water treatment plant is situated in the centre of the Fontvieille district in a ten-storey industrial building known for being quiet and efficient. As part of the renovation contract, which was signed in 2015, extension work will help UTER increase its treatment capacity by 30% and cope with changes in the flows of pollutants in the future.

The work required removing two parking levels and the installation of innovative technology known as MBBR (Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor). This biological treatment makes it possible to meet the most demanding discharge standards. Completion of the work was estimated for September 2020, ahead of the initial schedule, which had been set for completion at the end of the year.

The Société Monégasque des Eaux is in charge of drinking water and the treatment of wastewater before it is discharged into the Mediterranean. On a daily basis, 40 workers ensure the continuity of these essential public services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, for the well-being of the population residing in the Principality.

The newly completed renovation project is a major part of the Principality’s sustainable development policy. Because of size constraints within a highly urbanized area, it is important that wastewater is treated in Monaco in the most efficient way.