Although the Media Center (Monaco’s Mediatheque) has been closed to the public since the start of the health crisis in the Principality, its teams are nonetheless active and always on the lookout for new ideas to offer their subscribers. Thus, under the impetus of its delegate Camille Svara, 1st Deputy Mayor, the Media Center now offers two new services adapted to the current context bearing in mind the health situation, home delivery and “ready to go”.

For those interested, you can now order books, CDs, DVDs, games and documents:

– by phone on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on +377 93 15 29 40

– or by means of a form to be completed on the website: www.mediatheque.mc. In this case, the order and how to pick it up is confirmed by return email.

The Media Library will do its best to satisfy requests, but cannot guarantee the availability of every item.

Home delivery is reserved for the elderly or vulnerable living in the Principality, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (schedule depending on neighbourhood).

Regarding the “ready to go”, the items are centralized at the Louis Notari Library. Orders can be picked up by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A one-minute car stop is possible outside the entrance to the Library.

Items can be returned, whatever the medium, in the return boxes located on the various sites – in front of the Louis Notari Library and the Caroline Library, and behind the Sonothèque-Vidéothèque, or during a home delivery.

Health precautions are taken, the items are isolated for 48 hours before being disinfected and returned to service.

In addition to targeted requests, the Media library’s teams offer cinema, music or youth “surprise baskets” – a choice of items around a theme or corresponding to an age category for young people. Subscribers are invited to contact the Media Centre by phone for advice before taking any orders!