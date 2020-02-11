As every year, the Mayor and the members of the Municipal Council welcomed people who have acquired Monegasque nationality during the past year to the City Hall.

Thus on February 5, 2020 at the end of Wednesday afternoon, Georges Marsan, surrounded by many Deputy and Municipal Councilors, in the presence of members of the Crown Council, received in the Marriage Hall 54 new Monegasques who responded to the invitation from the Town Hall (out of the 84 people who acquired nationality in 2019 by law or by sovereign order), for a solemn and warm reception.

Wishing them “welcome to the great Monegasque family”, the Mayor, in his speech, wanted to remind them “that acquiring nationality and in this case Monegasque nationality is not a simple administrative formality, it isn’t just a passport and rights to benefits. To become Monegasque is to adhere to the Principality’s culture, its traditions and numerous unique customs. It is to adhere to a community united around the Sovereign and His Family, to which all citizens are attached.”

Georges Marsan then showed the Town Hall to the group. The Town Hall (Mairie) is the oldest Monegasque Institution, also warmly called “the House of Monegasques”, which accompanies and supports citizens, compatriots and residents at every stage of life. The Mayor gave a flavour of its history, its functioning, its daily business as well as upcoming projects.

The reception concluded with the Monégasque Anthem, sung by the choir of young children of the Rainier III Academy and taken up by all the guests, before they were given very symbolic gifts including a reproduction of the original of the Monégasque Hymn, a handwritten document of the Monégasque poet Louis Notari, a lithography as well as a CD of traditional Monegasque songs.