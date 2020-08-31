Monegasque Picnic ‘U Cavagnëtu’ is Cancelled due to Pandemic

U Cavagnëtu, the traditional Monegasque picnic which takes place every year at the end of the summer in the presence of the Princely Family, has been cancelled this year due to the current pandemic.

The event usually brings together a large number of Monegasques under the olive trees of the Princess Antoinette Park.

Unfortunately, the layout of the park would make it impossible to respect social distancing and other health and safety measures recommended by the Prince’s Government, put in place to fight against the spread of COVID-19.