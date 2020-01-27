Monte-Carlo Circus Festival holds its Gala Awards and other princely news

Monte-Carlo Circus Festival holds its Gala Awards

The 44th International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo held its Gala Awards evening on Tuesday 21 January. Princess Stéphanie attended the event accompanied by Prince Albert II and her children, Louis, Pauline Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb.

During the evening, three Gold Clowns, four Silver Clowns and four Bronze Clowns were presented by members of the Princely Family to the best performers of this year’s edition. The jury, chaired by HSH Princess Stephanie, awarded the Knie Family Cavalry, Ivan Frederick Knie, Maicol and Wioris Errani, with a Golden Clown for their work with horses and their incredible performance on Monaco’s track. Other winners included the Martinez Brothers acrobats and trapeze artists Tuniziani.

Soirée de gala de remise des Prix du 44e Festival International du Cirque de Monte-CarloMardi 21 janvier, S.A.S. la… Posted by Palais Princier de Monaco – Prince's Palace of Monaco on Kolmapäev, 22. jaanuar 2020

This year, more than 150 artists from 18 countries participated in the largest circus festival in the world, which took place until 26 January under the Chapiteau de Fontvieille.

Monaco’s Public Force commit to the Energy Transition

On Wednesday 22 January at the Fontvieille Barracks, Prince Albert watched as the Public Force committed to the National Pact for the Energy Transition, in the presence of government representatives Marie-Pierre Gramaglia and Patrice Cellario, and Annabelle Jaeger-Seydoux, Director of the Mission for the Energy Transition.

Colonel Tony Varo, Superior Commander of the Public Force signed the Pact on behalf of the two Corps placed under his authority, surrounded by Lieutenent-Colonel Norbert Fassiaux, Chief of the Fire Brigade and Commander Gilles Convertini, Chief of the Carabiniers du Prince. With this signature, the Public Force becomes the 100th signatory of the environmental pact in the Principality.

Mercredi 22 janvier à la Caserne de Fontvieille, S.A.S. le Prince Albert II a assisté à l'adhésion par la Force Publique… Posted by Palais Princier de Monaco – Prince's Palace of Monaco on Neljapäev, 23. jaanuar 2020

For the occasion, Prince Albert boarded a gondola to see the 299 active solar panels (490 m²) located on the roof of the Barracks which were recently installed. He also unveiled a screen which displays, in real time, the energy production of the panels. The National Pact, which was set up in January 2018 and first signed by HSH Prince Albert himself, helps the Monegasque Community achieve the objectives of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% in 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Princess Charlene celebrates her 42nd Birthday

Princess Charlene celebrated her 42nd birthday surrounded by her family. The Princess was born on 25 January 1978 in Bulawayo, Rhodesia. For the occasion, Princess Charlene posted a celebratory video on her Instagram account showing Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella wishing her a happy birthday. The 5 year-olds put on their festive outfits and party hats to sing an adorable rendition of “happy birthday” to their mother.

Princess Caroline of Hanover celebrates her 63rd Birthday

On 23 January, Princess Caroline of Hanover celebrated her 63rd birthday. Prince Albert and Princess Stephanie’s eldest sister celebrated in style by attending the house of Chanel’s fashion event in Paris as part of Fashion Week in the company of her youngest daughter, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, just one day before her birthday. It was an opportunity to pay tribute to their friend Karl Lagerfeld who passed away a year ago.

Princess Alexandra attends Christian Dior’s 2020 Fashion Show

On 20 January, Princess Alexandra of Hanover attended Christian Dior’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show, as part of Paris Fashion Week. Princess Alexandra is the only child of Princess Caroline of Monaco and Prince Ernst August of Hanover. The words “What If Women Ruled the World?” were hanging over the catwalk during Christian Dior’s show, on a large silk embroidered banner.