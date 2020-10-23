New Headquarters for Monaco’s Labour Department

On Wednesday 14 October, the Labour Department’s new headquarters were inaugurated by HSH the Sovereign Prince. The Labour Department, Employment Services and Labour Inspection Services are now housed under one roof, in a space of approximately 1250 m², thanks to the addition of a new floor and other renovations of the Villa located at 17 rue Florestine.

The Government decided to create the new premises after services for the Directorate of Labour were separated and located at two neighbouring sites. Their old facilities were also becoming tight since the number of staff and the department’s responsibilities have increased over the years.

The inauguration took place in the presence of HE Pierre Dartout, Minister of State, Government Ministers Marie-Pierre Gramaglia and Didier Gamerdinger, Stephane Valeri, President of the National Council and Pascale Pallanca, Director of Labour.