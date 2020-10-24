New Health Protection Measures in Force in Monaco

It didn’t take much longer than 24 hours after France announced new restrictions to deal with a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that Monaco also announced a range of measures to protect public health.

The situation in Monaco remains more favourable than that in surrounding countries. Nevertheless the second wave is upon us in Monaco too and there has been a noticeable increase in the number of infections recently from its average of 5 a day. In fact the incidence rate doubled in one week, and unfortunately a few hospitalizations have been necessary.

Thus at the request of Sovereign Prince Albert, Pierre Dartout, Minister of State, has taken to the airwaves to announce Monaco’s new tightening to protect everyone’s health.

The good news is that this new wave of infections in Monaco is lighter than in France. Whereas France has just instituted a night time curfew from 9pm to 6am – not so in Monaco. But the French curfew will impact evening visits of French diners in Monaco restaurants and attendance at cultural events.

The concert by pianist Martha Argerich and conductor Charles Dutoit, scheduled for today Saturday 24th, at the Auditorium Rainier-III is brought forward to 6 p.m. instead of 8 p.m to allow French spectators to attend – an example of how Monaco is flexibly adjusting to life under Covid.

Here are the new health protection measures now in force in the Principality.

They affect restaurants, bars, casinos, sports activities and public transport from this Saturday, October 24, and until December 1.

Bars and Restaurants

Closing at 11:30 p.m. for bars and restaurants: reservations in restaurants are required for evening services. A limit of 6 guests is imposed around a table (against 10 so far). And consumption is prohibited around high tables called “standing meals”, which must be abolished.

Casino de Monte Carlo

Access to the Casino de Monte-Carlo is prohibited from midnight.

Buses

Limitation of the number of passengers on board buses: depending on the lines, the Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco will increase the frequency of vehicle traffic, during rush hour, to compensate for the limitations.

Sports

Sports: non-professional combat sports are suspended, such as amateur sports outings outside the territory which are not part of championships. Non-sporting outings outside the territory offered by youth associations are not allowed either.

Travel and Commuting

The government recommends avoiding unnecessary travel in areas heavily impacted by the virus.

French Certificate for employees who reside in the Alpes-Maritimes, Var or Italy, is required as of this Saturday: it is necessary to bring, when leaving the Principality, the French certificate of travel for professional reasons, for travel after 9 p.m. or before 6 a.m.

Support for Entrepreneurs and Employees

Support measures continue such as increased temporary total unemployment payments and reductions in social contributions. The government is deploying an ambitious recovery plan to the tune of 75 million d ‘euros, approved by the Conseil National.

Covid-19 Testing

Last week, 1,400 PCR tests were carried out on Monegasque soil. Testing continues to be ramped up.