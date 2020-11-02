New sport project of Louis Ducruet

Louis Ducruet was welcomed into the Nottingham Forest Football Club, the oldest English professional football club from West Bridgeford, Nottinghamshire. The Club was founded in 1865 and it is one of the ten most successful clubs in the history of English football and a world legend.

The Nottingham Forest FC are pleased to welcome Louis Ducruet, who has joined the club as an advisor for international projects!

The son of Princess Stéphanie, Louis Ducruet announced the news on Instagram, writing: “I’m glad to join such historical club, I’m ready for this new challenge! Let’s go Reds!”

Louis Ducruet spent five years with AS Monaco’s Ligue 1 team, becoming Assistant Vice President and General Manager, acquiring a wealth of knowledge and understanding of the international football industry.

He will use his overseas experience to help expand the club’s global presence.

Congratulations to Louis Ducruet – now the President of the Monaco eSports Federation.