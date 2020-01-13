Police Commander and Archives Director are Knighted and other princely news

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s New Year Message

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene spoke directly to the public during their traditional New Year’s video, which was broadcast on Monaco Info on New Year’s Eve. Spectators were pleasantly surprised to see the Prince joined by his wife Princess Charlene, who had not taken part in the video for several years.

The Prince called for a fairer world of compassion and solidarity. Princess Charlene then wished everyone a happy new year and her family’s warmest wishes for 2020.

Isabelle Bonnal is Appointed Knight of the Legion of Honour

On Monday 6 January 2020, in the presence of HSH the Sovereign Prince, Serge Telle, Minister of State, and the Principality’s most eminent dignitaries, Isabelle Bonnal, Director of Education, Youth and Sport, received the Knight of the Legion of Honour insignia.

In her speech, Isabelle Bonnal wished to highlight the special relations that exist between Monaco and France before saying that she is honoured to serve the Prince’s government.

Police Commander and Archives Director are Knighted

Police Commander Tony Varo was knighted of the National Order of Merit and the director of the Prince’s Palace archives, Thomas Fouilleron, received the Arts and Letters Insignia. French Ambassador, Laurent Stefanini, officiated the ceremony on behalf of President Macron, with Prince Albert II and Minister of State Serge Telle.

Academic and historian Thomas Fouilleron was born in Cantal, a former Grimaldi stronghold, a place that cultivated his passion for the princes of Monaco from his youth. After a dissertation on Prince Honoré V, his doctoral thesis was also devoted to the princes of Monaco. He took over the management of the Archives of the Prince’s Palace in 2012.

Senior Police commander, Tony Varo, who comes from Pyrénées-Orientales, dreamed of being a firefighter from an early age. His 32 years of service started with the Marseille firefighters before he joined the firefighters of Monaco. In September 2018, he became the new superior commander of the Police Force.

Prince “Deeply Shocked” by Fires in Australia

Prince Albert sent a letter to the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, following the fires that have plagued the country for several months. The Prince described being “Deeply shocked by the continued bushfires.” The fires have caused residents across several states to lose their homes while Australian wildlife and the environment have undergone extensive damages.

He concluded the letter by offering his deepest sympathy during these difficult times. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who are continuing to struggle with these catastrophic events.”