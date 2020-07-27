Prince Albert appreciates Urban Painting Around The World and other princely news

Prince Albert appreciates Urban Painting Around The World

For three days, street artists created pieces for the fourth edition of Urban Painting Around The World. Prince Albert came to appreciate the finished creations by the six artists involved in the event. Orchestrated by Alberto Colman in front of the Oceanographic Museum, the works of art were created with spray paint by Mr One Teas, Dario Vella, Jazi, Ashpe, Phenoand Dave Baranes. All their works were sold during silent auctions and the money raised will go to support the Prince Albert II Foundation. Since 2007, the event has raised 65,000 euros for the Foundation.



Princess Charlene trains for Water Bike Challenge with Champion Boxer Conor McGregor

Princess Charlene is continuing her training regimen for the upcoming Water Bike Challenge 2020 with Irish boxer and former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion ConorMcGregor. The former boxer announced he will be among the athletes taking part in the 24 hour race. Princess Charlene and Conor McGregor trained together in Corsica, where the Princely family is currently vacationing.

‘The Crossing: Calvi Monaco Water Bike Challenge’ will take place on 12 and 13 September 2020. The aim of this new sporting challenge is to travel from Calvi to Monaco by water bike in the shortest time possible. From the port of Calvi, two teams of four internationally renowned athletes will take turns cycling at sea for nearly 24 hours over a distance of 180 km. The finish line is scheduled for 13 September at the Yacht Club de Monaco.