Prince Albert II Foundation announces its 2020 Winners

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Awards support exceptional men and women who are committed to saving our planet. Traditionally presented during a ceremony, the event could not be organized due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in accordance with the Sovereign Prince’s wishes, the Foundation made a point of granting its awards in 2020 in order to maintain support for those working on behalf of the environment.

The Water Award went to the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) based in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The IWMI works to address some of the most pressing water challenges and helps reduce poverty and advance equality through water management practices.

The Biodiversity Award went to the Deccan Development Society (DDS) which works with disadvantaged women through agricultural activities in the semi-arid region of Zaheerabad in South India. They have made it possible for women and local communities to create food production through biodiversity-based farming systems.

The Climate Change Award went to Professor Johan Rockström, Professor of Earth System Sciences at the University of Potsdam and Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Change Effects. This internationally renowned scientist is a specialist in global sustainability issues.