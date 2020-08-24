Prince Albert II visited the 50th anniversary of the Théâtre du Fort Antoine

HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco visited folks festivities in the evening of August 21 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Théâtre du Fort Antoine, the Monaco Cultural Affairs Department organized the anniversary evening on the Place d’Armes in the presence of HSH the Sovereign Prince and many personalities.

On the program was an evening of reading on the theme of gastronomy hosted by the actor, member of the Comédie Française, Jérôme Pouly.

After tasting “The Authors’ Cuisine”, the evening ended with a buffet of dishes from local producers.