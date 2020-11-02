Prince Albert unveils Grimaldi Historical Plaque in Antibes and other princely news

On Monday 26 October, Prince Albert II visited the municipality of Antibes to unveil a new Grimaldi Historical Sites of Monaco plaque. The Prince was received by Mayor Jean Leonetti before he visited Château Grimaldi, now the Picasso Museum, in the old town of Antibes to view medieval documents which he helped acquire for the municipality. The precious documents describe the Grimaldi’s possession of the castle and the city at the end of the 14th century. Jean-Louis Andral, curator of the Picasso Museum, then gave the Prince a tour of the permanent and temporary exhibitions.

Princess Charlene hosts FIA’s High Level Panel for Road Safety

On 28 October, Princess Charlene hosted a meeting for the FIA ​​High Level Panel for Road Safety at the Automobile Club de Monaco. Princess Charlene welcomed Jean Todt, who began the initiative, for a discussion on road safety. Members, doctors and WHO representatives attended the event online and in person to discuss what could be learned from the ongoing pandemic in regard to mobility and road safety worldwide.

After the meeting, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene hosted a reception at the Princely Palace. Princess Charlene wore a silk pongee shirt from Brunello Cucinelli.

Prince Albert honours renowned Writer Armand Lunel

Prince Albert recently honoured the memory of writer and philosopher Armand Lunel. The Prince inaugurated a room at the Albert-I high school, which has been named the Armand Lunel room. It’s the first tribute in the Principality for the high school teacher and winner of the Renaudot Prize. In 1926, Armand Lunel won the prize for his novel Nicolo-Peccavi. Appointed professor of philosophy at the Lycée de Monaco by Prince Albert I a hundred years ago, Armand Lunel was part of the Monegasque Jewish community who was protected in the Principality during World War II.

Prince visits the ‘Depths’ of the Ocean at Photo Exhibition

Prince Albert recently visited an exhibition by artists Olivier Jude and Sylvie Laurent at the Maison de France. The photographer and diver presented the Sovereign with one of their photographs taken just off the coast of Monaco as a gift. The exhibition compiles a decade of underwater photographs taken in the Red Sea, the Indian Ocean and off the Monegasque coast. Photographs taken near Monaco’s shores show marine animals, a majestic bluefin tuna and the portrait of an octopus. The ‘Profondeurs’ exhibition runs until 6 November.