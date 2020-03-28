Prince Albert’s Own Confinement Continues Well

Prince Albert tested positive with Covid-19 last week and continues his quarantine period in his Palace apartments.

His Serene Highness receives daily visits from his physician. He is also followed by specialists from the Princess Grace Hospital Center (CHPG) who have no concerns about his state of health.

Despite this necessary isolation, Prince Albert continues to work from his private apartments and remains in permanent contact with members of his cabinet, the government as well as with his closest collaborators.

His Serene Highness reminds the people of Monaco of the importance of respecting the confinement measures and limiting contact with others. Only rigorous compliance with these rules will stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

A new health bulletin on Prince Albert’s health will be issued in the coming days.