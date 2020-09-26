Rallye Père-Fils™: a memorable exclusive challenge between fathers and sons called at Monaco

A charming parade of dreaming cars peacefully invaded Monte-Carlo during the last weekend. That was the result of a two-day very special sport competition in Monaco’s region which drew attention in its path. The Rallye Père-Fils™ (Father-Son Rally), that had been going on for 9 years under the sign of Happy Few Racing™, is a family-based race for private cars, of any age and type.

This year it called at Monaco for the first time, taking pleasure in the perfect locations of Monaco and French Riviera region. The race, in fact, followed the historical Monte-Carlo rally circuit that runs the mountain roads including historical villages and well-known spots where to enjoy wonderful panoramas, between Monaco and the Maritime Alps like Col de Turini.

The challenge usually involves skilled drivers and amateurs coming from a large part of the world. United States, Australia, India and Mexico are usually well represented but in this year Monaco’s edition, only Europe was there. Notably forty-four teams from Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxemburg and Switzerland.

The challenge was made of three stages, as usual, on Saturday the 19th September 2020, morning and afternoon, and on Sunday the 20th September 2020, in the morning, for a route of a little over 400 kilometres. Rallye Père-Fils™ is a regularity race in full respect of the driving codes. The 2020 edition, however, was considered as an out-of-competition sporting event due to the current health emergency and correlated consequences.

But what about the creation of this unique rally? And what marked this 1st edition in Monaco? HelloMonaco asked Laurent Blomet (L.B.), founder and CEO at Happy Few Racing™.

HelloMonaco: Mr. Blomet, can you tell us the story of Père-Fils™ rally?

L.B.: This challenge was created nine years ago, in 2012, with the idea of changing destination every time. This comes from a genuine consideration: moments spent between a father and a son are precious. Sometimes they realize that they have lived a few periods together or they haven’t figured out the importance of sharing time. This rally stresses this very point allowing all participants to really live an unforgettable moment.

HelloMonaco: Can you provide us a sketch of the typical family situation?

L.B.: Sure. In some cases, a son in his early age can have little time to spend with his father even though he lives under the same roof. Attending a special weekend adventure on the road exclusively with his dad can be a privileged step in his life. On the contrary, in his adulthood family commitments can prevent him to spend time just with his daddy even if he can see him regularly. The logic of this Rally mainly relies upon a common passion and the idea of passing on a hobby from one generation to another, thus leaving a lasting memory. Actually, this formula works very well and many very important people join the event. Just to name some, Ari Vatanen, former World Champion rally rider, and his son Max are taking part to this Monaco’s edition.

HelloMonaco: What makes this Rally so special?

L.B.: The human side undoubtedly represents the added value. Once, after the Rally, a dad thanked me because he finally understood his son and himself better. The fact of staying together allowed both of them to rebuild a relationship. Enjoying themselves, sharing something valuable, saying something they never said before are some of the most frequent outcomes. Attending this Rally is a lasting human experience much more than just driving their beloved car.

What about on the side of participants? HelloMonaco collected some relevant feedbacks. “The route and the countryside were really nice and I fully enjoyed the variety of cars and people I could meet”, stated Enzo, young driver from Germany who shared the experience with his dad, Wolfgang, on board a Ferrari 512 BB. “I am excited. Since when I was young I have experienced this test in Monaco with the same car so it recalled great memories”, Wolfgang added. “Despite some difficulties driving on winding roads, the ride and the hospitality were excellent and here we are parading in the Monte-Carlo Casino Square like kings”, pointed out Fabian at his ninth adventure with his son Thimothée who played as co-pilot, on board a McLaren 675lt Spider. “Being more relaxed this year, I had also the chance to enjoy the panorama besides testing myself for the future”, Fabian’s son added.

“We have been honoured to support the Rallye Père-fils™ for three years since it represents the same values of our private bank, namely the importance of passing family old traditions from father to son as well as to meet friendly and passionate people”, concluded Alexis Chardigny, executive Vice President at Banque Lombard Odier, main sponsor of the event. “The transmission of values is essential to maintain over time a family heritage”, highlighted Joëlle Pacteau, Managing Director at the same Bank.

The Monaco’s edition Rallye Père-fils™ hit the spot leaving in all participants a durable mark of glamour and natural beauty. We look forward to the 2021 Father-Son Rally that will run in Monaco with an even more challenging spirit.

For further information about HappyFewRacing™ visit: https://www.happyfewracing.com