Red Means Green: The Red Cross Shows It Cares For The Environment

The Red Cross and caring for people and the environment are two sides of the same coin. The Red Cross is going green in this era of electricity and energy transition. And this means the Monegasque Red Cross will be high profile in fulfilling its commitments to the eco-system with the acquisition of a 100% electric utility vehicle.

Recently, Mr. Fabien Tardito, Director of Fidinam MFO delivered a 100% electric Nissan E-NV200 utility vehicle to the organization’s headquarters in Monaco in the presence of members of the Executive Committee, Mr. Frédéric Platini, Secretary General, Mrs. Bettina Ragazzoni-Janin, General Treasurer as well as members of the Board of Directors of the Monegasque Red Cross.

Thanks to this donation, the Monegasque Red Cross, engaged in several initiatives since the signing of the Energy Transition Pact on July 25, will continue to carry out its daily activities and do so in an environmentally friendly way. It will be easier to think “green” now with the Red Cross circulating in Monaco in an ecological way. Red also means Green!

Fidinam continue to come up trumps for the Red Cross. In October 2019, the Fidinam International Charity Foundation, made a donation of € 1,000,000 to the Monegasque Red Cross to support local initiatives for children and young people in Monaco.