Results of government screening campaign: 35,000 people tested in Monaco

The COVID-19 screening campaign conducted by the Prince’s Government concluded on Saturday 13 June. In total, nearly 35,000 people have been tested in the Principality.

Those tested have expressed satisfaction at being able to find out their serological status quickly and free of charge.

Relatively low seroprevalance

Of the 35,000 people tested, a total of 983 (2.8%) rapid diagnostic tests came back positive.

In these cases, the referring doctor at the test site prescribed a full blood test at a city laboratory to verify the result. If this test also came back positive, a PCR test could be recommended to identify cases of ongoing active infection. Only one case of active COVID-19 was identified and was subject to monitoring protocols.

In more detail, it is worth noting that 259 children aged under five years old were tested at the Grimaldi Forum or at crèches, as well as 2,377 school pupils and 5,838 people over the age of 65, who were screened at home if they had difficulties travelling.

Catch-up sessions

Didier Gamerdinger, Minister of Health and Social Affairs, announced on Monday 15 June at a press conference held at the Ministry of State that some more ad hoc catch-up sessions were being organised for those who may have missed their turn.

These sessions, which will continue to be voluntary and free of charge, will be for residents and employees of the Principality and will no longer be arranged by alphabetical order of surname.

They will be held every Tuesday for four weeks (23 and 30 June; 7 and 14 July) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Espace Léo Ferré.

Through these sessions, Didier Gamerdinger hopes “to continue to provide monitoring for those who might want it. The Principality remains vigilant with regard to the health situation and is not lowering its guard given the potential for a resurgence of the epidemic.”

The Government would then like to hand the baton over to health professionals, and has embarked on discussions with them to this end. It would like to thank all those who have been actively involved in implementing this large-scale testing campaign.

