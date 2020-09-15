Riviera Electric Challenge 2020: even more intriguing and eco-friendly

This unusual year has not prevented to organise the most popular Monegasque hybrid vehicle race involving three countries united by a close bond: France, Monaco and Italy. The Riviera Electric Challenge was held regularly and in total safety on the 10th and 11th September 2020 thanks to the support of the Automobile Club of Nice and Sanremo. About 30 teams on board their electric fireballs started their adventure in Cagnes-sur-Mer, famous seaside resort on the French Riviera, and ended at the Grimaldi Forum via Dolceacqua, Monaco’s twin city, and Sanremo, Monaco’s historical site on the Italian Riviera.

The Mairie de Monaco was in pole position with two different competing crews made of Françoise Gamerdinger, Karyn Ardisson Salopek and Jacques Pastor, Deputy Members of Monaco’s Municipality and Fulvio Gazzola, Mayor of Dolceacqua.

“The Riviera Electric was even more challenging this year due to its new rules”, pointed out Fulvio Gazzola to HelloMonaco. The race route, in fact, was constantly monitored through targeted logbooks in order to guarantee a regulatory performance of about 200 kilometres. That was an added value, besides the challenge traditional mission of boosting private and public companies to include an increased number of electric cars in their corporate fleet.

“That was a wonderful experience in a very pleasant atmosphere” highlighted Karyn Ardisson Salopek – “it was an honour for the Mairie de Monaco to attend this event supporting the change towards sustainable mobility in perfect harmony with the Sovereign Prince”, she added. “I would like to thank the whole organisation and the welcoming reception throughout the journey”, stated Jacques Pastor “the seed thrown through EVER starts giving good fruit”, he concluded.

The final awarding ceremony was held on Friday afternoon in the presence of H.E. Bernard Fautrier, Plenipotentiary Minister, H.E. Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of Public Works, Environment and Urban Development and all participants. The worthy conclusion of a race where everybody wins with his own sustainable engagement.