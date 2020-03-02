Secret Frescoes Uncovered as Prince’s Palace Undergoes Restoration

HSH Prince Albert II recently checked up on the progress of the Palace’s ‘Grand Apartments’, which are currently being restored. Almost five years ago, the Sovereign Prince, who is particularly interested in the heritage and history of his residence, decided to restore the paintwork as well as the exterior and interior of the Palace.

Very soon, the history of Monaco can be discovered with a stroll through the Palace. Public visits of the palace will be possible once again, from April to October, with a new, chronological route as well as new features (such as a booklet for children and special descriptions for the visually impaired). The palace is located on the foundations of a medieval fortress which was transformed into a monarchical residence in the 16th and 17th centuries.

During the restoration process, workers and painters uncovered an unknown set of original frescoes in good condition, attributed to Genoese masters of the 16th century. To answer the questions raised by the discovery, teams of specialists immediately set up a scientific, artistic and historical research project. The first stage of restoration for the frescoes will be completed at the end of March. The public will have a chance to discover these secret marvels of the Italian Renaissance as of 2 April.

Beatrice Borromeo is Buccellati’s new Ambassador

Beatrice Borromeo has recently returned to the world of fashion by becoming Buccellati’s new Brand Ambassador. The new campaign for the Italian jewellery brand will be launched in April 2020. The news was revealed on the sidelines of Fashion Week.

British photographer Josh Olins snapped Pierre Casiraghi’s wife showcasing the house’s new creations. Based in Milan, the brand was founded in 1919 by Mario Buccellati.

Charlotte Casiraghi attends Saint Laurent Fashion Show

On 25 February, Charlotte Casiraghi attended the Saint Laurent Women’s wear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 fashion show held as part of Paris Fashion Week. Charlotte sported a unique outfit to the event: an oversized navy blue blazer coupled with an army green shirt, tartan pants and a bandana around her head. The look reminded fashionistas of the retro trend her mother Caroline wore in the 1970s.

Pauline Ducruet presents her New Fashion Line at Paris Fashion Week

At the Palais de Tokyo, in Paris, Pauline Ducruet presented her designs during Paris Fashion Week. Her new line of clothing is called Alter, a gender-neutral brand that was launched only a few months ago. Princess Stephanie and Camille came to support Pauline, dressed in her new creations.

After recently graduating from the Parsons School of Design, Pauline’s very first fashion show occurred last season. Pauline notably designed an outfit for Princess Stephanie for Louis Ducruet’s wedding in July 2019.

Satin, denim, blazers and uniform colours mark Pauline’s new collection.“Yesterday was magical ! Thank you everyone for your support and love, special thank you to my alter Army who worked, created, walked for this new season !! Love you all,” the young designer wrote on instagram.