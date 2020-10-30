SPORTEL Awards 2020 took the sport to the hoop for future rebirth

Once a year, professional Sport and Broadcasting join their forces to create a unique international festival in the Principality of Monaco. This year’s edition wanted to give a strong message of hope to overcome a particularly difficult moment in the ‘Sport Industry’ for the continuation of the health emergency. But nothing can stop the great values that only sport can transmit. From the 26th until the 27th October 2020, SPORTEL Awards, at its 31st edition, put the best sporting footages and books under the spotlight attracting, at the Grimaldi Forum, a special red carpet of the most skilled sportspeople and film productions. A first achievement in the bi-annual planning in view to host in February 2021 SPORTEL Monaco, major Sports Content Media Rights and Technology Convention.

A qualified Technical Jury, chaired by Clarisse Agbegnenou, Judo World Champion, has examined an intriguing series of short films that have highlighted all passions shared between sport champions and their followers in a surprising as well as innovative way.

“I am glad that Sportel can take place despite all difficulties encountered in the organization just to celebrate again Sport and Television according to a long tradition that has lasted for more than thirty years”, underlined H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco at the Awarding Ceremony “we definitely assisted to some incredible images full of emotions and sense of humour conveyed thanks to the most recent technology”, the Sovereign Prince added.

“This is a very special edition for us since it was not easy to keep the event open, a true challenge”, pointed out to HelloMonaco Loris Menoni, executive director at SPORTEL Awards, “It was very meaningful to maintain this live ceremony where champions can celebrate the best sequences of the year, a crucial message to tell everyone that things are going on”, he concluded. “It is really a shame that sport competitions can no longer take place as originally planned since the world needs watching sport as well as practicing it in order to feel like their preferred sport idols; SPORTEL Awards does good for the global community”, highlighted Thierry Boutsen, former award-winning F1 driver and special guest at the prize ceremony.

SPORTEL Awards always knows how to amaze the audience as the members of the Technical Jury. HelloMonaco collected some feedbacks in search of the real emotions which animated this season’s jury members.

“This event is really special for me since it shows how sport is much more than a physical activity but something that helps mental well-being and human emotions for the benefit of each one of us”, stressed the President of the Technical Jury, Clarisse Agbegnenou (C.A.).

HelloMonaco: Does the selection of short films in competition this year represent Sport values worthy?

C.A.: This year’s footage really reaches the highest quality and it was difficult to make a choice. It was for me very exciting to chair the Jury and exchange ideas with other members bringing out the best of our differences. The current situation is so unpredictable for all actors involved in sport that such an event is vital and gives a hopeful sign to find a solution, soon. I would like that all sportspeople do their best in what remains of this unusual year.

“I am so glad to be here, after my participation in 2015 I still remember with great pleasure”, underlined Nathalie Pechalat (N.P.), President of the French Federation of Ice Sports.

N.P.: How do you feel attending this topical event in the name of Sport?

N.P.: I do believe that the Media world is an essential requirement for those who practice sport. All this is valuable for me and Monaco is the best place to experience it as a very welcoming and positive environment. Sport is definitely a must for staying healthy as for combating against any form of violence and extremism. Practicing and following sporting activities have never been so paramount as now.

“Rugby, my discipline, does convey key values so important nowadays: solidarity, friendliness and altruism”, pointed out Frédéric Michalak (F.M.), former international French Rugby player.

HelloMonaco: What does your participation to Sportel Awards inspire you?

F.M.: We are facing an unprecedented period, but it must give us the inspiration to renew us and change our way of thinking even at economic level. We must think of the future as something better by understanding how to practice best and disseminate sport in the future through innovation and a full sustainable approach. Climate change and carbon neutrality are equally major targets to be achieved also through sport capable to break down social and community barriers. Just keep thinking positive!

“I am proud of my role as Peace and Sport Ambassador representing a well-established liaison with Sportel Awards showing how sport can truly change the conditions of life for the better, promote, peace, change mentality and make people more responsible”, highlighted Jean-Baptiste Alaize (J-B.A.), multi-awarding Champion for Peace.

HelloMonaco: what do you like of being here most?

J-B.A.: I am so happy to support this special project. Sport and my beloved foster family saved my life after surviving the civil war. Sporting values are my guide and education in life through which you can truly improve youth conditions. Respect, dignity and mental motivation are among the best feelings I have ever had while practicing sport.

“I do feel part of Sportel’s family”, stated Gérard Houllier, Global Sporting Director, – “Sport stayed alive during the Two World Wars so I do believe it will survive this time too; it is challenging and maybe the opportunity to enjoy sports differently in a more individual and scattered way”.

Sport passing also through images. And taking pictures professionally can make the difference. “Story-telling and aesthetics are pillars for my job”, outlined Roberto Alegría, skilled sport photographer – “what you see and what is behind must coexist in perfect synergy; being part of the Jury is a privilege that allows me to appreciate any visual detail of such talented film productions”.

SPORTEL AWARDS 2020 – List of Prizes

Slow Motion Prize: ‘Fairplay’ Director: Michael Lasserre Production Company: World Athletics (Monaco).

Discovery Prize: ‘Risques en Cascade’ Director: Pierre-Etienne Léonard Production Company: France Télévisions (France).

Innovation Prize: ‘Virtual Fans’ Director: Ryunosuke Hosaka Production Company: TBS Television, Inc. (Japan).

Digital Prize: ‘WWE ThunderDome – Virtual Fan Experience ’ Directors : Jon Slusser, Chris Kaiser, CJ Davis, Matt Marcus Production Company: The Famous Group (U.S.A.).

Promotion Programme Prize: ‘Boston Celtics deadly challenges’ Director : Steve Davis Production Company: The Famous Group (U.S.A.).

Advertising Prize – Christian Blachas: ‘PMU SPORT: ‘ É motions fooooooooortes!’ Production Company: Agence Buzzman (France).

Sports Book Prize – Renaud de Laborderie: ‘A life behind the lens – Thirty years of award winning photography of sports most iconic moments’ Author: Richard Pelham Publishing Company: Pitch Publishing Ltd (United Kingdom).

Special Prizes