The Iconic «Bahia» Showroom Reopens as Sabrina Monte-Carlo Spreads her Wings Internationally

HelloMonaco: Sabrina, you are planning the re-opening of a well-known Sabrina Monte-Carlo address on Princess Grace Avenue. What is the reason and what should we expect?

Sabrina Monteleone-Oeino: We needed to freshen it up as it has now been 10 years since we first opened! The key to our success is always to improve and look for the newest ideas. The showroom looks like a chic version of a «beach shop». Natural materials (wood, bamboo) are mixed with modern ones (mirror, marble, metal, glass…) for an elegant yet contemporary look.

HM: Who was the designer of the new project?

Sabrina: My team and myself worked in collaboration with the Monaco-based design studio Humbert & Poyet. It is always a pleasure working with them.

HM: Along with Bahia, you also plan to open a new atelier. What will this new place be dedicated to?

Sabrina: We are opening an atelier next door dedicated to home fabrics. It will present a carefully curated selection of fabrics for curtains and upholstery, as well as bed & bath linen, wallpaper and trimmings.

HM: What designers and brands will be presented in the new atelier?

Sabrina: Hermès, Dedar, Pierre Frey, Rubelli, Armani, Manuel Canovas, Sunbrella, Perennials, Frette… only the best!

HM: At Monaco Yacht Show 2019 you announced the opening of an online store. What picture emerges after its first months in operation?

Sabrina: We are very happy and surprised with how international our client base is!