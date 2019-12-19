The first Christmas Ball after the glittering renaissance of the mythical Hotel de Paris following its gilded renovation has just taken place in the fabulous Salle d’Empire. And what a Christmas Ball it was with the Princess Charlene Foundation collecting 58 000 euros towards its charitable endeavours, helped by an auction aided by Sotheby’s.

HelloMonaco who attended the event and also was a media partner for it was delighted to see the Princess Charlene Foundation benefit so much from the Ball. Did you know that since its creation the Ball has collected 710 000 euros already in total for the Foundation. It is all in aid of the noble objective to save lives by preventing drowning and to promote the values ​​of sport among children. The brilliant “Comité International d’Action” is also honoured to support this worthy cause.

The gilded Salle d’Empire with its gorgeous chandeliers and decorations evoked brilliantly the theme “DOLCE VITA”, inspired by Fellini’s famous film. The guests could do no other than find themselves carried away and immersed in the heart of a magical and enchanted Christmas with DJ Andrea T Mendoza resident of Billionaire setting the dance floor alight as usual.

Amongst the famous guests who honoured the ball was the brother of Princess Charlene – Gareth Wittstock, accompanied by his wife Roisin Galvin. The creator Philipp Plein and Lady Monika Bacardi were also there. The princesses Maria Carolina and Maria Chiara of Bourbon of the Two Sicilies once again donned evening dresses for this prestigious Monegasque Christmas Ball. The two young ladies were accompanied by their parents, Prince Charles, Duke of Castro and Princess Camilla de Bourbon of the Two Sicilies, Duchess of Castro. Ekaterina Butorina, Marquise Roberta Gilardi Sestito, Elisa Giusti, Inna Maier, Elizabeth Wessell, Celina Lafuente of Lavotha, Anne Black, Donatella Campioni, Lene Gianni, Kareen S. Mahtani and Olga Taran lent additional class and glamour to the event.

The sublime sequined presenter Victoria Silvstedt delighted with her vivacious personality, entertaining everyone during the lively Tombola.

One more year would make fifteen years in a row – a little miracle to celebrate for Sandrine Knoell Garbagnati, the original founder, who organises this event. The Bal de Noël is particularly special as it opens the Christmas season in Monaco; all the other prestigious Christmas festivities follow just around the corner.

Also a particularly memorable detail of this festive Dolce Vita evening was that of the dessert – a delicious Christmas one – one true to the spirit of Christmas: panettone.

Lucky the privileged few are who will be invited to the 2020 “Bal de Noël” following the outstanding success and glamour of the 2019 event and its charitable purpose.

Special support for the Bal de Noël was provided by: jeweller AKILLIS, MORETTI Fine Arts, Lady Monika BACARDI, Metaenergia Group division energy efficiency, spumante Victoria Dolce Vita, the magazine HELLO MONACO.

And with the participation of VICTORIA la Dolce Vita Prosecco, Patollo Wine by POGGIO DIMADIS, of ArtSGK consultant and of florist Narmino-Sorasio.