Top Marques Event is Cancelled

Top Marques, an annual event which showcases luxury vehicles, watches and jewellery has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The health of our teams, our exhibitors, sponsors, partners and visitors is our priority, and the conditions will not be met for the show to take place this June,” a spokesperson for the event said in a recent press release.

An even bigger 17th edition of Top Marques will instead be taking place from 9 to 13 June 2021 at the Grimaldi Forum.

The Grimaldi forum’s new Ravel space will be entirely dedicated to Supercars and the entire Diaghilev Space will be hosting classic cars.

