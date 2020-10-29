Work ‘from Home’ at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo

The Fairmont Monte-Carlo hotel is offering some of its rooms as a ‘home office’ for daytime workers. This new offer comes as a response to the current pandemic, which has hit the tourism and hotel industries particularly hard.

COVID-19 has forced many businesses to reinvent themselves and pivot, including four-star luxury hotels like the Fairmont. The establishment is launching a new offer so workers can rent a room and use it as an office during the day. The offer follows a strategy initiated by the Accor group in France (owner of the Fairmont). This new idea will hopefully help fill more of the Fairmont hotel’s 600 accommodations.

Each room at the Fairmont is already equipped with many things an office has, like WIFI internet, a work desk and chair, air-conditioning, a coffee machine, a private terrace with deck chair, so the idea to pivot from hotel to day office is a logical step. For those who are working from home with families and young children, the peace and quiet of a hotel room might be exactly what they need. And why not throw in a stunning view of the Mediterranean and room service?

The Fairmont hotel is offering the possibility of renting a room from 8 am to 8 pm with the fixed price of around 100 euros. (Whereas an overnight stay usually costs around 225 euros.) Aside from rooms and suites, the hotel also has four restaurants and bars, 18 meeting rooms, a fitness centre, a spa, wellness facilities, an arcade and an in-house casino.

After 2020’s difficult spring and slightly better summer, the two-hundred employees at the Fairmont are hoping to have better autumn and winter seasons. Luckily, events like the Assisses de la Sécurité and the Comedy Festival brought the hotel some unexpected business. Financial forecasts for the first quarter of 2021 are not good, but if the hotel continues to adapt and draw loyal and local clientele, the future could be promising.