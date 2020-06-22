World’s No.1 Family Office Investment Summit Lights Up Monaco This July

This July is already starting to look like the Monte Carlo we know and love with some of the world’s great events springing back into action including: The World’s No.1 Family Office Conference By Sir Anthony Ritossa with Media partner HelloMonaco. It is the largest and most influential gathering of family wealth, representing US$ 4.5 trillion.

This 11th Global Family Office Investment Summit will take place from July 28-30, at the Fairmont Monte Carlo – and Under the High Patronage of His Serene Highness Prince Albert.

Topics to discuss during the Summit

2020’s Summit partnered by HelloMonaco is convening to discuss “Amplifying the Positive Value of Family Office Investments for the Good of Humanity”.

The opening Keynote Panel Session will be dedicated to the topic of Elite Investor Insights for 2019 & Beyond. Top global investors will take a look at current Mega Trends, Geopolitical Risks & Economic challenges for 2020 and beyond, detailing their proprietary views of the global landscape.

Among the topics and presentation there will be discussion focused on the role of women in family offices and foundations, where H.R.H. Princess Léa of Belgium, espoused to the late Prince Alexandre of Belgium, and aunt of King Philippe of Belgium will be one of the speakers. And also “Empowering Female and Intersectional Voices in Film, Television, & Theater” will be the topic of one of the keynote panels sessions.

Answering to the innovations and modern technologies of the current era the panel session on Artificial intelligence and machine based learning will be held during the summit.

Panel session on Blockchain & Business – “Delivering Real World Benefits” will light up amongst others such topics as real revenues and profits with blockchain and will answer your questions about blockchain technologies.

During a 40-minutes “Batter up” on the second day of the summit there is a unique opportunity to listen to the best investment ideas for the next 12-24 months from experts from around the world who will present their ideas in just 5 minutes.

100+ Special Guests to Monte Carlo, Royalty and Leading Families

There are more than one hundred Guests of Honour, and Speakers from around the world all flocking to Monte Carlo. It is a staggering list of talent, influence and wisdom who have unique insight on Growing Your Human Capital.

Sir Anthony Ritossa welcomes at his summits more than 600 global leading family offices. They include Royals, Sheikhs, Private Investment Companies and Sovereign Wealth Funds. Together, as well as discussing Investments for the Good of Humanity they explore global investment opportunities, succession planning, impact investing, and human capital.

These global gatherings are aimed squarely at like-minded leaders and investment titans, the private family investment offices who are a powerful force for good in the universe. Being part of a family office himself, Sir Anthony Ritossa understands what is essential to families, and holdings. He makes sure to include these nuances in the conference agendas, thus creating a unique environment with a lovely ambience only found at Ritossa Summits.

Monaco Summit Agenda and Why to Participate

Do you want to find out what are the experts exclusive strategies for transitioning their empires to the next generation? What are their views of the current environment and visions for the future? Some of the savviest families have made tremendous multi-generational wealth from cherry picking the best off-market co-investment deals. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to hear also about some new co-investments that are ripe for the picking, as well as to find out the Next Generation Family Office Insights.

Moreover, during the ultra-exclusive closing session that ends the Monaco Summit, some of the greatest investment minds will share their portfolio & investment secrets as well as make you think about what to look out for, how you’re investing, and why?

Answers to these and many other questions you will find during the Families Office event in Monaco where leading Family Offices share their inside stories of how their businesses started, grew and evolved into major power houses.

The Grand Ambassador especially chosen by Sir Anthony Ritossa for this Monaco 2020 event is His Royal Highness Prince Michel de Yougoslavie who has taken part in many of the events in the past years, and has always expressed amazement at the quality of the participants and at the wealth of information that is circulated.

Sir Anthony has appointed Markus Lehner, Principal of the Markus Lehner Family Office based in Monaco, as chair of the summit.

Practical information and How to participate

To enquire on registration and partnerships tailor-made to your specific needs please contact Vanessa Eriksson at Vanessa@RitossaFamilyOffice.com.

To request an invitation please email: info@monacosummit.org

Registration Fee is €4,900.

Summit delegates have access to a special discounted room rate of €249 per night (all inclusive of breakfast, taxes, & WiFi) at the Fairmont Monte Carlo Hotel. Discount Code provided upon registration. Only a limited number of rooms available. The Hotel is expected to sell out during the Summit for a 4th year in a row.

The Monaco Summit Agenda is absolutely packed with informative sessions. Just click on the link to discover just how rich and comprehensive.

For more information you are welcome to follow this link on the Monaco Summit.