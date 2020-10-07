Yvan Griboval leaves for another OceanoScientific Expedition

Yvan Griboval, navigator of Club des Explorateurs from the Yacht Club de Monaco, will set off on another oceanographic campaign on Thursday, 15 October at 3:00 p.m. from the YCM’s main pontoon at the controls of the AMAALA EXPLORER maxi-catamaran, which had its heyday twenty-years ago when it was named CLUB MED flying the flag of the Yacht Club de Monaco, by winning The Race 2000, the first non-stop round-the-world race in a crewed multihull. A fine illustration of circular economy and sustainability.

Yvan and Cécile Griboval, working together in the SailingOne company, have chartered this legendary multihull designed and built in 1999 by the Multiplast shipyard (Vannes – France) for the OceanoScientific associations, to temporarily make it the new OceanoScientific Explorer flying the flag of AMAALA and thus carry out the OceanoScientific Contaminants Mediterranean Expedition 2020.

“In fact, this short two-week expedition will allow us to see if the yacht is genuinely suitable for our forthcoming OceanoScientific Expeditions”, explains Yvan Griboval. “We know that the maxicatamaran is capable of sailing in the difficult conditions of the Far South, given the two wins that it carried off there with style. But we want to check that it is also suitable for our work on contaminants and, potentially from next spring onwards, to carry out a series of unprecedented assignments to discover, study and save coral”.

A few minutes before the AMAALA EXPLORER maxi-catamaran docks at the honorary pontoon of the Yacht Club de Monaco on Thursday, 29 October 2020, Olivia Dorato will present this popphilharmonic Anthem of the Ocean to the Sovereign Prince using the sound system of the YCM marina. In the future, the LOVE THE OCEAN® anthem will accompany all of the OceanoScientific Expeditions.

In order to scrupulously respect the instructions relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Monegasque Bettimask Company has provided masks bearing the logo of the OceanoScientific associations to the crew of the maxi-catamaran and to the team organizing the OceanoScientific Contaminants Mediterranean Expedition 2020.

The scientific purpose of the campaign will consist in collecting samples of chemical contaminants – metallic and organic – according to the recommendations of the Institut Français de Recherche pour l’Exploitation de la Mer (Ifremer), which is supervising the scientific aspects of this OceanoScientific Contaminants Mediterranean Expedition 2020.

The 1,500 nautical mile (2,800 km) course will run from Monaco to Porto Cervo, Barcelona, La Seyne-sur-Mer and Monaco.

The expedition will end on Thursday, 29 October at 11:00 am in Monaco.

In addition to Ifremer, which has collaborated with the OceanoScientific Programmesince its inception on 14 November 2006 and Biologique Recherche, which has worked alongside the OceanoScientific France association for almost ten years, the major partner and sponsor of this OceanoScientific Contaminants Mediterranean Expedition 2020 is AMAALA.

The international team in charge of developing this incredibly beautiful Saudi Arabian site has been tasked by the Saudi Kingdom to preserve its environment and, in particular, the magnificent coral reefs in the Red Sea, and to balance its carbon footprint.

Source: OceanoScientific