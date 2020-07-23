AS Monaco: A New Coach at the Helm to Take Them Back to the Top

AS Monaco are obviously determined to find the coach that can take AS Monaco to the top of the French league and Europe. If it takes a revolving door to get the right fit for the Club at this moment in its history – so be it.

And so ASM announce the arrival of Niko Kovac as head coach. The Croatian has signed on a 3 year contract with an option to extend.

And he is more than qualified. After a full career as a professional player that led him to play two World Cups with Croatia (2002 and 2006) and two European Championships (2004 and 2008), Niko Kovac coached the Croatian U-21 team and was the head coach of the Croatian national team between 2013 and 2015, steering Croatia to qualification for the 2014 World Cup.

Winner with Eintracht Frankfurt

A beaten finalist in 2017, he won the 2018 German Cup as head coach of Eintracht Frankfurt, thirty years after the German club’s last major trophy. That same season, he managed to qualify the club for the European Cup, after helping the club turn its fortunes around in 2016.

A treble for Kovac at Bayern

Hired by Bayern Munich in the wake of his success in Frankfurt, he recorded a resounding German Cup – Bundesliga – Super Cup treble in the 2018-19 season, winning 45 of 65 games in his time in Bavaria. Hitting the ground running Niko has already taken charge of his first training sessions at the La TurbieTraining Centre.

This season AS Monaco sees a new chapter for itself, with a defined sporting plan in line with the club’s objectives. This direction will be embodied by Niko as coach. Niko is recognized for his work both for the national team and his work in club environments, in the development of young talent, the management of experienced players and the ability to achieve stellar results.



Oleg Petrov, Vice President/CEO is firmly convinced as is Sporting Director Paul Mitchell.

The top team are believers and all of Monaco wants it to happen now and put the difficult times behind.

Farewell to Robert Moreno

Oleg Petrov was magnanimous in bidding farewell to exiting coach Robert Moreno just seven months after he had been hired:

“Our paths separate earlier than expected but I would like to thank Robert Moreno for accepting the challenge. Along with his staff, Robert did everything possible to improve the team, with enthusiasm and dedication. I wish him the best for the future.”