AS Monaco joins forces with IQONIQ

AS Monaco is pleased to announce its partnership with IQONIQ, a new social media and fan engagement platform specialized in the fields of sports and entertainment.

With the partnership, which will run for four seasons until June 2023, IQONIQ becomes the official digital fan engagement platform of AS Monaco. The partnership also provides for the presence of the IQONIQ brand on AS Monaco’s shorts starting from Saturday (Nice-Monaco, Saturday March the 7th).

The IQONIQ platform, which is due to be launched in the coming months, offers an “all-in-one” solution that rewards fans’ commitment and allows them to follow and interact with their favorite league, club and players.

By integrating the club’s digital ecosystem, IQONIQ will offer its users a range of opportunities to feel closer than ever to their club, including behind the scenes access, exclusive discounts and personalized content, allowing AS Monaco to strengthen its proximity with its large community of more than 11 millions followers from around the world.

Source: www.asmonaco.com