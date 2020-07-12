AS Monaco’s new season calendar has been released

The weekend of August 22-23, AS Monaco will host Stade de Reims on the first matchday of the Ligue 1 Uber Eats season, according to the 2020-2021 season calendar that has recently been released by the LFP.

It is now official: AS Monaco’s new season will be marked by a visit from Stade de Reims on August 22-23 at the Stade Louis II.

At the Stade Louis II:

J11: AS Monaco – Paris Saint-Germain (November 21-22)

J21: AS Monaco – Olympique de Marseille (January 23-24)

J29: AS Monaco – LOSC (March 13-14)

J35: AS Monaco – Olympique Lyonnais (May 1-2)

J37: AS Monaco – Stade Rennais (May 15-16)

On the road:

J4: Stade Rennais – AS Monaco (September 19-20)

J8: Olympique Lyonnais – AS Monaco (October 24-25)

J13: LOSC – AS Monaco (December 5-6)

J14: Olympique de Marseille – AS Monaco (December 12-13)

J26: Paris Saint-Germain – AS Monaco (February 20-21)

The Monegasques will face Les Aiglons, in the derby, on November 7-8 at the Allianz Riviera (J10). The reverse fixture will be held at the Rock, on Wednesday, February 3 (J23).

In addition, the Red and Whites will host RC Lens, promoted from Ligue 2, on Wednesday, December 16 (J15).

