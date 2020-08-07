Formula E on Monaco’s infamous Grand Prix Track

The 4th Formula E, scheduled in Monaco for Saturday 8 May 2021, will be taking place on the full F1 Grand Prix track, which runs through the Principality, for the first time ever.

Racing fans will be happy to learn that the Formula E will return to Monaco in May with the ePrix on the full F1 circuit, including the infamous hairpin turn. Taking place just two weeks before the Monaco Grand Prix, the biannual Monaco E-Prix will also be using many of the same grandstands as the annual F1 event.

Before Monaco’s first ePrix in 2014, it was announced that drivers would be racing on a shorter version of the original Monaco Grand Prix circuit. This version skipped out the hill, the Casino square, the iconic hairpin turn, the famous tunnel and the chicane. However, for the 2020-21 season, the ePrix will be held on the traditional Monaco circuit for the first time.

Monaco ePrix

The Monaco ePrix is a biennial automobile race for the Formula E championship. Monaco was not scheduled to be on the calendar for the second season of Formula E because it takes place at the same time as the Historic Grand Prix, which is also held every second year.

This year’s ePrix 2020 was held as a virtual race, complete with a digital version of the track. It was hosted by the Race At Home series for the first time due to health, safety and travelling restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Monaco Grand Prix was not held in 2020 for the first time since 1954, also due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are not yet available for the 2021 Monaco E-Prix, but in previous years, all grandstand tickets were priced at €30.