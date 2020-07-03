Herculis 2020: tickets are available online, first athletes to compete named

Who Is Targeting To Set New World Records At Herculis Monaco This August

Hope Springs Eternal for record breaking performances this summer at the Herculis Diamond League Athletics Meet. This giant sports event is taking place on the August 14th in Stade Louis II to replace the original Meet scheduled for July 10th – the one that Coronavirus put paid to!

Three World Champions have already set their sights on this meet to test their mettle.

Joshua CHEPTEGEI

One of the world’s best athletes setting his sights on setting a World Record in the upcoming Monaco Herculis Diamond League Meet is Joshua CHEPTEGEI who has already shown he can smash World Records on Monaco streets. He tweeted:

«In February when I set the World Record for 5kms on the road in Monaco it felt like building a foundation for more to come …. in the Summer in Monaco, during the Diamond League, I want to attack the iconic 5000 metre record of Kenenisa Bekele.»

Sifan HASSAN

Expect the same world record breaking spirit from the Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan, who also has broken world records in Monaco before. She comes to Monaco as the conqueror of the 1,500m and 10,000m in Doha.

Yulimar ROJAS

Also confirmed for August 14th is the Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas, double world champion and world record woman in the triple jump.

For those who love the thrill of the hurdles and from the French side, the bronze medalist in Doha over 110 m hurdles Pascal Martinot-Lagarde will also be competing in the Principality.

This Summer’s Events in Stade Louis II will include:

Women: 100 m, 400 m, 1,000 m, 5,000 m, Triple jump and High jump

Men: 200 m, 800 m, 1,500 m, 5,000 m, 110 hurdles, 3,000 m steeplechase and Pole vault

The last Hercules meet in Monaco in 2019 did not disappoint in terms of the world’s best athletes who flocked to compete. Coming into the meet Sifan Hassan had signaled her intention to beat her personal record in the mile. And the Batavian did exactly what she said. She scored the 6th world record in the history of Herculis. There was yet another memorable highlight in the 100 metres when American veteran Justin Gatlin at 37 years old tamed his countryman Noah Lyles with a time of 9’91, just a hundredth of a second faster than the young Lyles. Delivery of another world class performance came from American Sydney McLaughlin who won the 400m hurdles with the then best performance in the world for the year with a time of 53’32.

So on August 14th who would bet against a barn-burner in Stade Louis II.

Prince Albert, President of Monegasque Athletics

And Prince Albert, as President of the Monegasque Athletics Federation has his own encouraging words quoted on the Herculis site:

«Dear friends of Herculisь we are determined to see athletes who can, deprived of competition since the start of the season, join us in Monaco on Friday August 14, with the support of World Athletics and in full agreement with the services of my government. I hope that you will be able to join us, as many as possible, or participate through the television broadcast.»

Reserve on Line

Customers are recommended to reserve their place online from home and thus go directly to the Louis II stadium with their e-tickets on the evening of August 14.

To Book on Line Go to:

https://monaco-diamond-league.com/fr/17011-herculis–meeting-international-dathletisme/

Health

In close collaboration with the Monegasque public authorities, the Wanda Diamond League and World Athletics, the organization has worked to ensure the best level of health safety for the public and the athletes while offering a very high level of competition. Wearing a mask will be compulsory when entering the stadium and hydroalcoholic gel will also be available to you at the various stadium entry points as well as at strategic points.