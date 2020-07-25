It’s A Go For The Monte Carlo Rally: Just Revealed The New Route For The 110th Anniversary

The Automobile Club de Monaco has disclosed the route of the 89th edition of the Monte Carlo Rally in advance of this next January. This will also be a noteworthy anniversary, the 110th of the event being held on January 21 to 24, 2021.

Monte-Carlo – The Opening Round of the World Rally Championship

There are important new features, just reported, impacting much of the course compared to 2020 for what is the major opening round of the World Rally Championship (WRC). Gap still remains a major focus of the Monte-Carlo Rally in 2021. Expect though a permanent return to the foot of the Rock in 2022.

The competitors will set off around the prefecture of Hautes-Alpes on Thursday 21 January for the traditional nocturnal pair of special stages.

This is evidenced in particular by the 2nd stage (Friday 22 January) completing the reunion with Drôme Provençale, near the Col du Perty and Chalancon. The next day (Saturday January 23), the crews will crisscross the Massif du Valgaudemar.

An Important Innovation

The final special stage of each of these two stages will be contested later, using headlights. That’s a total of four “special” nights – an important innovation.

Sunday 24th January Climax

Once arrived at the coast, the remaining competitors will finish straining against the clock on Sunday 24 January in the morning – Turini side (ES 13 and 15), top start above Peira Cava, and direction Moulinet at the top of the pass.

The second selective section (ES 14 and 16) will start from Col Saint-Jean, near Sospel, before finalising at Col de l’Orme.

The Reported Route

Reported for now unofficially with mileage and timetables given only as an indication until the publication of the official itinerary.

Thursday January 21 (1st stage, Gap-Gap)

ES 1 – Saint-Disdier / Corps (20.58 km): 7:08 p.m.

ES 2 – Saint-Maurice / Saint-Bonnet (20.84 km): 8:06 p.m.

Friday January 22 (2nd stage, Gap-Gap)

ES 3 and 6 – Aspremont / La Bâtie-des-Fonds (19.72 km): 8h36 and 14h58

SS 4 and 7 – Chalancon / Gumiane (21.69 km): 9:54 am and 4:16 pm

ES 5 and 8 – Montauban-sur-l’Ouvèze / Villebois-les-Pins (22.44 km): 11:27 a.m. and 5:59 p.m.

Saturday January 23 (3rd stage, Gap-Monaco)

ES 9 and 11 – Saint-Clément / Freissinières (20.68 km): 10:38 am and 2:08 pm

ES 10 – Saint-Apollinaire / Embrun (21.43 km): 12:15 p.m.

ES 12 – La Bréole / Selonnet (18.37 km): 6:09 p.m.

Sunday January 24 (4th stage, Monaco-Monaco)

ES 13 and 15 – La Maïris / Moulinet (16.70 km): 8h42 and 10h38

ES 14 and 16 – Col Saint-Jean / Col de l’Orme (13.10 km): 9:38 am and 12:18 pm